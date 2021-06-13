Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:BTT opened at $25.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.82. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $26.10.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

