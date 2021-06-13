Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of NYSE:BTT opened at $25.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.82. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $26.10.
About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust
