BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

NYSE:MUC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.01. 151,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,691. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.40. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $16.06.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

