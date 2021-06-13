BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of MQT traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $14.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,299. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.19.
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II
