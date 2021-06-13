Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

BSL stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.08.

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

