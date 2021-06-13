Blank Wallet (BLANK) Market Capitalization Achieves $15.02 Million

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Blank Wallet has a market cap of $15.02 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00002161 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00056388 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.37 or 0.00168414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.92 or 0.00195053 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.77 or 0.01101257 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,003.64 or 1.00436240 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.