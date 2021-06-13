Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 89.3% from the May 13th total of 233,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,852,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BLPG stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01. Blue Line Protection Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

About Blue Line Protection Group

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc provides armed protection, logistics, and compliance services for businesses engaged in the legal cannabis industry in the United States. It offers asset logistic services comprising armored transportation services; security services, including shipment protection, money escort, security monitoring, asset vaulting, and VIP and dignitary protection; financial services, such as handling transportation and storage of currency; and training services.

