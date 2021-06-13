Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 89.3% from the May 13th total of 233,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,852,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BLPG stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01. Blue Line Protection Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.
About Blue Line Protection Group
