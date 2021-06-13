BMO Capital Markets Raises Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Price Target to C$5.50

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BDI. Raymond James increased their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$4.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Shares of BDI stock opened at C$4.48 on Thursday. Black Diamond Group has a 12-month low of C$1.27 and a 12-month high of C$4.74. The company has a market cap of C$258.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$65.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$55.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Diamond Group will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.