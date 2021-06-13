BMO Capital Markets Raises Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$55.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. National Bankshares raised Precision Drilling from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$39.29.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at C$46.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$612.25 million and a P/E ratio of -4.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.51. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$15.20 and a 52 week high of C$48.21.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($2.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.83) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$236.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$233.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -5.0100001 EPS for the current year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

