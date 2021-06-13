BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 4,035 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 134.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,046 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 23.9% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 24.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the first quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $66.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.54. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.97.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.01 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 34.42%. Analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

