BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 9,347 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 134.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 15.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 15,782 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $2,021,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 60.0% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.41. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $28.72.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $64.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.15 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 30.79%. As a group, analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

CNOB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

