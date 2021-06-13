BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stake in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,902,000 after buying an additional 695,505 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after buying an additional 329,450 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,092,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,143,000 after buying an additional 204,535 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,894,000 after buying an additional 197,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 998,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,657,000 after buying an additional 171,780 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADTN. Argus raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

ADTN opened at $21.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.25 and a beta of 1.40. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $22.31.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.20 million. ADTRAN had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.32%. Equities research analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.00%.

ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

