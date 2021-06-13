BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 3,553 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 63.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Viasat were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSAT. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 18.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Viasat by 1.3% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Viasat by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Viasat by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Viasat by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viasat stock opened at $51.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,288.68, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.17. Viasat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $61.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Viasat’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James upgraded Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

