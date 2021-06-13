BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $408,000 Stock Position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 117.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 85.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,312 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter worth $151,000.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $42.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.32 million, a P/E ratio of -28.23, a PEG ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $48.50.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.