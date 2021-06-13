BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $464,000 Stock Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,363 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Photronics were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the first quarter worth $84,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 1,493.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other Photronics news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,699.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 9,125 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $123,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,735.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,029 shares of company stock valued at $745,525. 3.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $851.89 million, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.91. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $13.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.27 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 5.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

