BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 12,288.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,484 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 29,246 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,408,017,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 626.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 17,555,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,985,000 after buying an additional 15,138,647 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,000,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,806,000 after buying an additional 1,511,300 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,474,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,492,000 after buying an additional 2,682,043 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,235,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,834,000 after buying an additional 262,905 shares during the period. 31.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

UBS Group stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

