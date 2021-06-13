BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 6,377 Shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,377 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in SVMK were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of SVMK in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SVMK in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SVMK in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of SVMK in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVMK alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on SVMK shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SVMK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $21.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.77. SVMK Inc. has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.89 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SVMK Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 37,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $783,972.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 6,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $117,045.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,623 shares of company stock worth $1,482,666. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.