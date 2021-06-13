BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a growth of 178.8% from the May 13th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 614,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded BNP Paribas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Erste Group raised BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of BNPQY stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.31.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. BNP Paribas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

