Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) CFO Sells $140,222.87 in Stock

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $140,222.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brant Demuth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $135,948.15.

NYSE:BCEI opened at $50.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 2.01. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $50.46.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%. Analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCEI. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter valued at about $159,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on BCEI. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonanza Creek Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

