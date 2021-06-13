Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Announces $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
Booz Allen Hamilton has increased its dividend payment by 82.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Booz Allen Hamilton has a dividend payout ratio of 37.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to earn $4.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.
Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $88.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.96. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $70.11 and a twelve month high of $100.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73.
BAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.57.
In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
About Booz Allen Hamilton
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
