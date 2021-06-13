Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Announces $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Booz Allen Hamilton has increased its dividend payment by 82.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Booz Allen Hamilton has a dividend payout ratio of 37.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to earn $4.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $88.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.96. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $70.11 and a twelve month high of $100.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

BAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.57.

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.