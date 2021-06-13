Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

NYSE BAH opened at $88.13 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $70.11 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.8% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,173,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,285 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,222,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,065,000 after buying an additional 1,921,940 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth about $118,101,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 545.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,057,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,170,000 after buying an additional 893,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 258.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 620,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,957,000 after acquiring an additional 447,419 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.