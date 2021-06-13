Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1.15 ($0.01). Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.98 ($0.01), with a volume of 98,812 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of £4.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Company Profile (LON:BOR)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. It is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. The company holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.