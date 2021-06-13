Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys 369 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dean Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 4.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 73.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after buying an additional 53,043 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WERN shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $45.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.32. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $49.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 15.44%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

