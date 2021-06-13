Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases 53 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $3,066,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $4,553,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP stock opened at $1,247.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13. The firm has a market cap of $155.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.73, a PEG ratio of 65.96 and a beta of 1.43. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $713.23 and a 1-year high of $1,499.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,178.47.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,397.85.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

