Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases 537 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Corning by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 23,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.40.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

In other Corning news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,542,066.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,304.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,133 shares of company stock worth $179,905 and sold 70,360,257 shares worth $3,060,336,575. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

