Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 14,143 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 14.5% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 15.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 140,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $3,661,661.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,673,035.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 237,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $5,155,048.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 402,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,728,433.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,684,581 shares of company stock worth $172,196,432 in the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $24.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.42. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 129.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PLTR. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

