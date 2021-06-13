Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 7,299 Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 223,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,939,000 after buying an additional 46,537 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,878,000 after buying an additional 20,879 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $46.25 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $52.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.17.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.58%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

