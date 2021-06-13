Boston Private Wealth LLC Takes $313,000 Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $105.48 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $61.57 and a 52-week high of $106.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.91.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

