Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Short Interest Up 207.1% in May

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 207.1% from the May 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE BIF remained flat at $$13.74 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 85,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,690. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.42. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $13.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIF. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,514 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

