Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:BWMN) Quiet Period Set To End on June 16th

Bowman Consulting Group’s (NASDAQ:BWMN) quiet period will end on Wednesday, June 16th. Bowman Consulting Group had issued 3,690,000 shares in its public offering on May 7th. The total size of the offering was $51,660,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

BWMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

BWMN stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. Bowman Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $14.90.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.