Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter worth $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 576.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. 49.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director Todd B. Urness bought 4,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $71,180.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,090,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,917,558.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BWB opened at $17.09 on Friday. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.96 million, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.75 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 24.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.