Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 539.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,727 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $155.14 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $88.48 and a 52-week high of $168.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.29.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

