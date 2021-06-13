Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 130.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,166 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,835,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,300,000 after buying an additional 251,196 shares during the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 23,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,455,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMLC opened at $31.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.51. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $33.51.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

