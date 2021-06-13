Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,990 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 52.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 89.5% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab stock opened at $214.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.43. The company has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.53, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 47.76%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

