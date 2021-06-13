Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 684 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 60.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel by 33.3% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Markel by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,144.00.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total value of $1,805,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,443,759.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, with a total value of $98,018.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,832.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,524 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

MKL stock opened at $1,205.79 on Friday. Markel Co. has a one year low of $880.59 and a one year high of $1,268.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,202.97.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 56.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

