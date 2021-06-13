Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,808 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN opened at $242.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.11. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.81.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

