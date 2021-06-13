Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes $3.55 Million Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 64,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Moelis & Company as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,019,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,835,000 after purchasing an additional 31,899 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 413.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 46,579 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,358,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,539,000 after buying an additional 749,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MC opened at $54.64 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $59.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.10.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $263.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.60%.

MC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 13,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $752,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 443,265 shares of company stock valued at $24,994,325 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

