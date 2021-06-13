Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by American Money Management LLC

American Money Management LLC decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BR. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR opened at $162.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.36 and a 1-year high of $167.54.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

