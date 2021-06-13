Brokerages Anticipate Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) will post $1.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Coty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $1.01 billion. Coty posted sales of $560.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year sales of $4.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Coty.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COTY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “focus list” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Coty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.78.

Shares of COTY opened at $9.04 on Friday. Coty has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.11.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage acquired 245,700 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $2,894,346.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Coty by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,154,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,085 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Coty by 29.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,976,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,320 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Coty by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,449,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,129,000 after acquiring an additional 172,385 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Coty by 3.0% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,150,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,427,000 after acquiring an additional 207,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Coty during the first quarter valued at $47,668,000. 26.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

