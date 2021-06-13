Brokerages Anticipate Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings. Empire State Realty Trust also reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Empire State Realty Trust.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ESRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Empire State Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.05.

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.78, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,311,000 after buying an additional 86,889 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 90,328 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 495.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 184,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 153,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

