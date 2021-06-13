Brokerages Anticipate Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will post sales of $1.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Maximus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $854.66 million. Maximus reported sales of $901.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Maximus will report full year sales of $3.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $4.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.71 million. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

MMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $931,266.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,752,161.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $2,255,393.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,648 shares in the company, valued at $9,418,493.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,183,170. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,178,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,213,000 after purchasing an additional 608,298 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 4.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,940,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $350,874,000 after acquiring an additional 160,993 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Maximus by 4.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,701,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $240,552,000 after acquiring an additional 119,833 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Maximus by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,691,046 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,958,000 after acquiring an additional 510,610 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,729,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $126,583,000 after acquiring an additional 229,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMS traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.39. 443,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,823. Maximus has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

