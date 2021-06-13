Brokerages Anticipate MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to Post $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. MidWestOne Financial Group reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.54. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $50.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $30.33 on Thursday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, COO Len D. Devaisher acquired 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $46,406.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,343.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $61,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,658 shares of company stock valued at $51,848 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOFG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

