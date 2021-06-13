Brokerages Anticipate Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to post sales of $33.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.63 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted sales of $24.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year sales of $136.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.31 million to $137.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $152.06 million, with estimates ranging from $150.63 million to $153.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.09 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 19.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.90 million, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.72. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

