Brokerages Anticipate Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to announce sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the lowest is $1.04 billion. Twitter reported sales of $683.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year sales of $4.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $6.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Twitter.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on TWTR. Citigroup dropped their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Twitter from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $144,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $500,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,787 shares of company stock valued at $4,713,231. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $955,005,000 after buying an additional 897,090 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,334,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $846,152,000 after buying an additional 459,500 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $495,884,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $411,009,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Twitter by 4,567.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 7,096,935 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $60.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $80.75.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twitter (TWTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.