Brokerages Expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to Post $0.37 EPS

Brokerages forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.38. American Campus Communities also posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

ACC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,013. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.95%.

In other news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,122,663.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACC. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

