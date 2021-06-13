Brokerages Expect Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.51. Carriage Services reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Carriage Services.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $96.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.00 million.

CSV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In other news, VP Christopher Manceaux purchased 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.86 per share, with a total value of $30,194.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,386.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven D. Metzger acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.19 per share, for a total transaction of $38,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,941.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,342 shares of company stock valued at $197,054 over the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSV. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Carriage Services by 8,605.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSV traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.24. The stock had a trading volume of 117,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $690.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.83. Carriage Services has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

