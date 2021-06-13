Brokerages Expect Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.31. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Carter Bankshares.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $35.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.39 million.

CARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $16.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 325.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARE traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.27. 57,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,920. Carter Bankshares has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.14.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter Bankshares (CARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.