Brokerages Expect Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts predict that Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) will report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Potbelly’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.05). Potbelly posted earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Potbelly.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 23.61% and a negative return on equity of 274.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other news, Director Marla C. Gottschalk sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert D. Wright sold 132,149 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $737,391.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 738,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,299.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,074 shares of company stock worth $867,199 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Potbelly in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Potbelly during the first quarter worth $175,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Potbelly by 8.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly during the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBPB stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. Potbelly has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $223.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.60.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Potbelly (PBPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.