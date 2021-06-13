Brokerages Set Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) PT at $47.20

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSII shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

NASDAQ:CSII traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.53. 59,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,232. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.34.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.59 per share, with a total value of $51,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $259,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott R. Ward bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,710.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

