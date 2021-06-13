Brokerages Set Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) PT at $39.00

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

CABGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS CABGY traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $37.03. The stock had a trading volume of 37,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,904. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $38.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.52.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

