Brokerages Set Euronext (EPA:ENX) Price Target at €106.50

Shares of Euronext (EPA:ENX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €106.50 ($125.29).

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENX shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on shares of Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on shares of Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

EPA:ENX traded up €0.25 ($0.29) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €88.45 ($104.06). 147,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,749. Euronext has a one year low of €39.37 ($46.32) and a one year high of €61.35 ($72.18). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €86.80.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

